Fri October 26, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Exhibition in reaction to blasphemous sketches

LAHORE: As a reaction to the shameless act of Dutch politician Greet Wilders who had announced sponsoring a blasphemous sketches contest in the upcoming month of November, a calligraphy exhibition was organised at Alhamra Arts Gallery, The Mall on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan inaugurated the exhibition entitled the themes that revolved around the Names and Titles of our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Following the evil contest announcement made by Dutch politician Greet Wilders protests were taken out all over Pakistan. Muslims from the globe too protested against this horrible satanic campaign. Foreseeing the aftermaths of these protests the Dutch government cancelled the contest. As Greet Wilders said “he is not finished yet” the Muslims of Pakistan are also not finished yet.

To participate in this calligraphy exhibition, masses sent their artworks from all over Pakistan. Total 340 artworks from 310 artists, including the seniors and other calligraphic artists are currently on display at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall till 2nd November, 2018. In the exhibition, the Prophet's names which are gathered from the Holy Quran and Ahadith are brought together. Alhamra Arts Council Chairman Touqeer Nasir congratulated all the winners.

Talking to the media Director Arts and Culture Alhamra, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, “This exhibition is an exceptional blend of deep love, affection and respect for our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (BPUH). Jury member decided to distribute the cash prize among top 10 artists, including Anwar Khan, Arif Khan, Imran Sultan, Irfan Qureshi, Mirza Nadeem Ahmed, Muhammad Amjad Alvi. Muhammad Nabi Hassan, Munawar Islam, Waqas Yahya, and Zulqarnain were awarded cash prizes along with shields and certificates.

