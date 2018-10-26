Pakistan beat India 2-1 in SAFF Under-15 C’ship

KARACHI: Pakistan were off to a superb start when they overpowered arch-rivals India 2-1 in their Group B opener of the SAFF Under-15 Football Championship in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Multan-born striker Adnan Justin and Wasif hit one goal apiece to claim three crucial points for the Green-shirts, playing under the Brazilian coach Jose Portella.

Following a flurry of rallies from either wings, Adnan put Pakistan ahead in the 34th minute through a fantastic goal when his pile-driver from distance beat the defence and Indian goalkeeper.At half time, Pakistan were leading 1-0.

Eight minutes into the second half India bounced back through an equalizer. However, Pakistan kept their aggressive display, scoring the winner through Wasif in the final minutes after he capitalised on a fine pass.Pakistan will face Bhutan in their second outing on Saturday (tomorrow).Meanwhile in the other match of the day, hosts Nepal crushed Maldives 4-0.