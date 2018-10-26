Fri October 26, 2018
BR
Bureau report
October 26, 2018

Organisation to finance women-led businesses

PESHAWAR: The Karandaz organisation to undertake assessment and finance women-led businesses under the women entrepreneurship in the country. Under the second round of women entrepreneurship, the organisation would undertake an assessment of 19 women-led businesses and work with them to strengthen their established business. The United Kingdom of England Department for International Development (DFID) provided funds for the purpose.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karandaz Ali Sarfaraz said they would invest Rs20 million (per business) in enterprises having the potential for growth after completion of the competitive pitching round to a panel of judges.

"Customised businesses development support would be provided to the businesses qualify for the programme," he added. He said that diverse women-led businesses including clothing and manufacturing, education, beauty and care, food, food processing, information technology and digital media, gems and jewellery and makeup would be provided with the support.

"Diverse business with a significant potential for revenue generation and job creation are competing for the programme," he added. Senior Development Adviser DFID Waqasul-Hassan said that creating jobs and supporting economic growth in Pakistan was the priority of the UK. "Investing in women-led businesses not only empowers women but also leads towards economic growth in the target communities," he added.

