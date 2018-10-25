PU date sheets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets of BA/BSc Part-I and II supplementary examinations 2018. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.
Seminar: Punjab University Centre for SouthAsian Studies (CSAS) will organize a seminar on “Kashmir Issue and Violations of Human Rights: on Thursday (today) at 2:30 pm. in its auditorium. Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar will be the keynote speaker on the occasion.
LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets of BA/BSc Part-I and II supplementary examinations 2018. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.
Seminar: Punjab University Centre for SouthAsian Studies (CSAS) will organize a seminar on “Kashmir Issue and Violations of Human Rights: on Thursday (today) at 2:30 pm. in its auditorium. Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar will be the keynote speaker on the occasion.
Comments