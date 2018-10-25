PU date sheets

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets of BA/BSc Part-I and II supplementary examinations 2018. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Seminar: Punjab University Centre for SouthAsian Studies (CSAS) will organize a seminar on “Kashmir Issue and Violations of Human Rights: on Thursday (today) at 2:30 pm. in its auditorium. Justice (R) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar will be the keynote speaker on the occasion.