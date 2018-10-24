Seven injured as bus hits underpass

LAHORE : At least seven people, including two women and a girl, were injured when a bus hit Harbanspura Underpass and stuck in the underpass on Tuesday.

The injured were identified as Subhan, 26, Ali, 35, Asma, 26, Tasawar, 31, Saima, 32, Hina, 13 and Ahmad, 45. The accident caused a heavy traffic congestion on Canal Road. Firing: Airing into the air at Saadi Park on Lytton Road created panic among the locals on Tuesday evening.

The sound of at least seven to 10 gunshots echoed in the area, creating sheer panic among the locals. Ironically, cops neither from the Lytton Road police nor from the PRU or Dolphin Squad rushed to the spot. The locals said that the area of Saadi Park, Fateh Sher Road, had become notorious for acts of firing into the air and kite flying.

workshop: A consultative workshop on “National Guidelines on Road Safety Engineering & National Road Safety Action Plan 2018-2022” was held at the Managers Training Centre at Emergency Services Academy, here on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by NTU International, Denmark, on behalf of Ministry of Communications, Islamabad. It was attended by road safety policy specialist Rosemary Rouse, road safety engineering specialist Endorado Mazzia, NTU consultant Dr Kamran Ahmed, Engineering Consultancy Service Punjab (ECSP) Chief Engineer Khyrat Hussain and others.

The Punjab Emergency Services director general said that millions of lives could be saved by implementing the UN General Assembly Resolution 2011. Rosemary Rouse said the main theme to the workshop was to consult with the road engineering entities of Punjab on the draft road safety engineering guidelines. It was unanimously recommended by the experts that the speed limit of all vehicles should be limited up to 50km/h in the urban areas, excluding Lahore Canal Expressway and Ring Road.

Dismissed: Chief Traffic Officer Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik has sacked four traffic wardens over disclosing movements of VVIPs on whatsapp groups. The wardens were proved guilty in an inquiry. Th dismissed officials include Nasir Mahmood, Rizwan and Traffic Assistant Saqib. The CTO said the act of the sacked wardens was a security threat.