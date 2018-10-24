Wed October 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled

Here's why Pak-Indian FMs UNGA meeting was cancelled
PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy

PM Imran says 'Pakistan desperate for loan' to shore up economy
Crackdown against power thieves on the cards

Crackdown against power thieves on the cards
Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts

Ahad Cheema case: NAB quotes billions for media, millions for courts
Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office

Guard shoots man trying to break into Washington TV station office
Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari

Time not opportune for immediate polls: Zardari
Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia

Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia
Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz

Treason allegations baseless, unimaginable: Nawaz
Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report

Asia Pacific Group yet to disclose assessment report
Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Army hands over Swat’s control to civil administration

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Body of FBR’s female inspector exhumed as murder inquiry continues

Police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a female officer of the Federal Board of Revenue who had died in mysterious circumstances in Karachi’s Gizri area last month and sent samples to a Jamshoro laboratory to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The woman, named Sundas Iqbal, wife of Mansoor, was found dead at her house near Al-Falah Masjid in PNT Colony on September 3. She was a mother of two children. After the postmortem conducted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, police had initially termed the incident a suicide, saying the woman was mentally ill. At this, the parents of the deceased staged a protest and termed the incident a murder.

Later, the Gizri police registered a murder FIR under Section 302/34 against the woman’s husband, Mansoor, and mother-in-law, Maqbool Begum, on a complaint that came from the victim’s brother, Lieutenant Commander Abdul Basit. Both suspects are now in jail.

A medical board in the presence of a judicial magistrate of District South exhumed the body of the woman at a graveyard in Model Colony, took samples and sent them to the Jamshoro laboratory to ascertain the actual cause of the death. According to investigation officer Savan Abbasi, the woman was posted to the land department of the FBR.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI

Sri Lanka crush England in 5th ODI
Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally

Apple plans to launch TV subscription service globally
Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea

World´s oldest intact shipwreck found in Black Sea
Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

Deepika finds Fawad Khan's eyes the 'dreamiest' in Bollywood

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

After Momina Musteshan's outburst, Ahad Raza Mir addresses Shireen Mazari with poise

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?

Priyanka and Nick at wedding chapel in New York?