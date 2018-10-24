Body of FBR’s female inspector exhumed as murder inquiry continues

Police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a female officer of the Federal Board of Revenue who had died in mysterious circumstances in Karachi’s Gizri area last month and sent samples to a Jamshoro laboratory to ascertain the actual cause of death.

The woman, named Sundas Iqbal, wife of Mansoor, was found dead at her house near Al-Falah Masjid in PNT Colony on September 3. She was a mother of two children. After the postmortem conducted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, police had initially termed the incident a suicide, saying the woman was mentally ill. At this, the parents of the deceased staged a protest and termed the incident a murder.

Later, the Gizri police registered a murder FIR under Section 302/34 against the woman’s husband, Mansoor, and mother-in-law, Maqbool Begum, on a complaint that came from the victim’s brother, Lieutenant Commander Abdul Basit. Both suspects are now in jail.

A medical board in the presence of a judicial magistrate of District South exhumed the body of the woman at a graveyard in Model Colony, took samples and sent them to the Jamshoro laboratory to ascertain the actual cause of the death. According to investigation officer Savan Abbasi, the woman was posted to the land department of the FBR.