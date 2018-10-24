Drive with caution

Reckless driving on the streets of Karachi has become a cause for concern. Since the law-enforcement agencies seem to have adopted a lax attitude to this problem, accidents have become the norm. In most situations, passers-by are the ones who are injured in these incidents.

Although there are strict regulations regarding speed limits, drivers often don’t pay attention to them. The police have also taken little or no notice of these offenders. At this critical juncture, the police must strictly enforce rules regarding speed limits. Reckless and negligent driving will continue to produce more casualties if law-enforcement agencies don’t act with efficiency and caution.

Yusra Zafar

Karachi