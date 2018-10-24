Drive with caution

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reckless driving on the streets of Karachi has become a cause for concern. Since the law-enforcement agencies seem to have adopted a lax attitude to this problem, accidents have become the norm. In most situations, passers-by are the ones who are injured in these incidents.
Although there are strict regulations regarding speed limits, drivers often don’t pay attention to them. The police have also taken little or no notice of these offenders. At this critical juncture, the police must strictly enforce rules regarding speed limits. Reckless and negligent driving will continue to produce more casualties if law-enforcement agencies don’t act with efficiency and caution.
Yusra Zafar
Karachi
