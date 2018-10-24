Detect and defeat

Breast cancer is the second most common cause of death in Pakistan. If statistics are anything to go by, the country has the highest incidence of breast cancer in Asia. It is estimated that each year around 90,000 cases of breast cancer are reported in Pakistan and 40,000 women die due to this disease.

More often than not, women don’t have enough money to obtain treatment. There is also a growing lack of awareness among women about breast cancer. According to some estimates, only a handful of patients suffering from breast cancer go to the hospital during the first stage of this disease. So, the relevant authorities are requested to provide facilities at a low cost to treat breast cancer.

Shamim Baloch

Quetta