Our ailing economy

Remedial steps are required to put Pakistan’s economy on the road to recovery. There is an abundance of qualified specialists who can assist the government in achieving this difficult undertaking. For years, our economy had fallen into the hands of civil bureaucrats who were merely trained to carry out administrative assignments. They have allowed the economy to plunge deeper into a quagmire, accumulating debts that continue to burden the country..

The PTI seems to have appointed the same people who pushed our country towards bankruptcy in previous governments. Suitable measures are needed to address the challenges that ail our economy.

Malik Tariq

Lahore

*****

The policies of successive rulers in handling economic crises haven’t had the desired effect. A cluster of poor policy has pulled the country towards a dangerous economic situation that needs to be dealt with in a sustainable manner. At this stage, prudent steps are required that will not weaken our macroeconomic stability.

If Pakistan decides to sign an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, it will devalue our currency. The IMF might even impose pressure on the country to implement specific reforms. Mindful of these concerns, the PTI-led government needs to avoid making bad economic policies and encourage economic growth.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad