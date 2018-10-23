LGH observes osteoporosis day

LAHORE: Ameerud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab has said keeping in view increasing traffic and industrial accident the importance of trauma management has increased.

He asked the doctors to get benefit of latest knowledge to improve their professional skills. He said following the traffic rules help in minimising the road accidents and similarly use of helmet save lives. He said imposition of helmet by the government has reduced head injuries and apart from parents, teachers, social organisations and media should play role in creating awareness about it.

Prof Tayyab was addressing a seminar held at the Lahore General Hospital on the eve of world osteoporosis day where Prof Dr Irfan Mahboob, Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif, LGH MS Dr Mahmood Salahud-Din, Dr Usman Nazir Gill and others were also present.

Prof Irfan said osteoporosis was a bone disease from which we could remain safe by opting balanced diet and proper exercise. Prof Tayyab said proper gap in the birth of children was necessary to ensure physical health of woman and it had a great impact in strengthening bones. He said in Pakistan poverty and illiteracy were reasons due to which people could not choose proper diet. He said daily exercise, avoiding smoking and provision of milk, yoghurt, cheese and calcium to the pregnant women was important to save them from such disease.

Medical experts said in the result of osteoporosis backache, wrist and other bones were mainly affected areas of the body. They stressed to adopt preventive measures in order to remain safe from the disease.

They also highlighted the role of calcium in the daily food and said from tablets and other products this deficiency should be covered. They said the quantity should not be increased from 2,000mg per day and it should be maintained in the light of the directions given by doctors.