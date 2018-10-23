Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LGH observes osteoporosis day

LAHORE: Ameerud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Mohammad Tayyab has said keeping in view increasing traffic and industrial accident the importance of trauma management has increased.

He asked the doctors to get benefit of latest knowledge to improve their professional skills. He said following the traffic rules help in minimising the road accidents and similarly use of helmet save lives. He said imposition of helmet by the government has reduced head injuries and apart from parents, teachers, social organisations and media should play role in creating awareness about it.

Prof Tayyab was addressing a seminar held at the Lahore General Hospital on the eve of world osteoporosis day where Prof Dr Irfan Mahboob, Prof Mian Muhammad Hanif, LGH MS Dr Mahmood Salahud-Din, Dr Usman Nazir Gill and others were also present.

Prof Irfan said osteoporosis was a bone disease from which we could remain safe by opting balanced diet and proper exercise. Prof Tayyab said proper gap in the birth of children was necessary to ensure physical health of woman and it had a great impact in strengthening bones. He said in Pakistan poverty and illiteracy were reasons due to which people could not choose proper diet. He said daily exercise, avoiding smoking and provision of milk, yoghurt, cheese and calcium to the pregnant women was important to save them from such disease.

Medical experts said in the result of osteoporosis backache, wrist and other bones were mainly affected areas of the body. They stressed to adopt preventive measures in order to remain safe from the disease.

They also highlighted the role of calcium in the daily food and said from tablets and other products this deficiency should be covered. They said the quantity should not be increased from 2,000mg per day and it should be maintained in the light of the directions given by doctors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment