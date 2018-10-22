CITY PULSE: From Dawn to Dusk

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Asif Ahmed’s solo art exhibition titled ‘From Dawn to Dusk’ until October 24. Ahmed’s art practice over the years has explored the visual history of the subcontinent. The recent body of work speaks about the British Raj through detailed drawings that reflect on the faded traces of the subcontinent’s iconic history. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Leftovers of My Imagination

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting a four-man art exhibition titled ‘Leftovers of My Imagination’ from October 23 to October 31. Muhammad Sulaman tries to identify the impact of appearances on our perception. Syed Noroz Ali focuses on man’s inner turmoil. Raza ur Rehman is tethered to the connection of people with their habitats. Nizam Baloch registers his comment on the socio-cultural influences that dominate us. Call 0300-8285600 for more information.

Stradivaria Concert

The Alliance Française de Karachi and the Goethe-Institut Pakistan are hosting a Franco-German concert titled ‘Stradivaria’ from 8pm to 11pm on October 26 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel. Call 021-35873402 or 021-35661633 for more information.

Annual dinner at KU Int’l Relations Department

The University of Karachi’s International Relations Department will hold the annual dinner for their students and alumni at 6:45pm on October 27 at the University Staff Club of the varsity. Visit www.kuird.edu.pk for more details.

Un-Thinking

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Sanie Bokhari and Zahrah Ehsan’s art exhibition titled ‘Un-Thinking’ from October 23 to November 1. While Sanie’s work aims to create a platform for a cultural dialogue that reflects the simultaneity of her own embracing of local traditions, Zahrah’s work plays with incarceration within the expectations and promises that are perpetually undelivered. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Boundaries Boundless

The Koel Gallery is hosting Amean J, Irfan Naqi, Madiha Aijaz, Mehreen Khalid, Momin Zafar and Umar Riaz’s art exhibition titled ‘Boundaries Boundless’ from October 23 to November 1. In the words of curator Tehmina Ahmed, we define and are defined by our boundaries of time and space, fences, walls and borders, and the mind; beyond the boundaries lies the boundless: a space of possibility, prayer and reverie. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Landscapes of Pakistan

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting Ghulam Mustafa’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Landscapes of Pakistan’ from October 27 to November 3. Mustafa is acknowledged for his spontaneity and expertise in lifting whatever arrests his attention. He served the Punjab Arts Council for 28 years. Known as a master of landscapes, his art is a research topic at top universities like the National College of Arts. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.