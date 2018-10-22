Mon October 22, 2018
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?

PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion

Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan

Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary

$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement

ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3

By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP

Moving forward

Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani

The death of a journalist

Karachi

Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Resident of District Malir diagnosed with Congo virus

Another case of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF), commonly known as Congo virus, has been reported in Karachi as a patient at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JMPC) has been diagnosed with the disease.

Officials at the JPMC confirmed on Sunday that a resident of District Malir had tested positive for Congo virus and was being treated at the hospital.

“Nehal Rahim, a resident of Jam Goth in Malir, was brought to the JPMC in critical condition,” said JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. She added that the patient tested positive for CCHF and was being treated at an isolation ward in the hospital.

Dr Jamali explained that the patient had a history of dealing with animals as he was raising cattle at his residence in the Malir area. She added that most of the CCHF patients acquired the disease due to interaction with animals and cattle.

Another patient of CCHF, Obaid Moosa, was also under treatment at the JPMC, Dr Jamali said, adding that his condition was stable. “So far in 2018, we have received 18 patients of CCHF of whom six died.”

According to health experts, CCHF is a lethal disease with 40 per cent mortality rate. The disease is caused when a person comes in contact with an infected animal, which has parasitic ticks on its body that carry the virus.

Officials of the Sindh health department say so far 11 people have died due to CCHF in Karachi in 2018 while over 100 persons have tested positive for the disease.

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners

'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings

Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing

