Two constables held for freeing criminal after bribe

HAFIZABAD: Two police constables have been arrested for receiving bribe from a notorious drug pusher while a case has been registered against the accused. Reportedly, police constables Tanveer Khalid and M Usman allegedly raided the neighbouring village Prame Kot where they arrested a notorious drug pusher Bilal along with illegal arms. Later, both the constables allegedly released him after receiving Rs0.19 million bribe. On the DPO orders, both of them were arrested. The bribe money and illegal weapons were recovered from them.