Mon October 22, 2018
NAB summons PS to PM: A case of ‘balancing act’ or ‘misuse of authority’?
PM-SC dams fund receives Rs6.4 billion
Bureaucracy, police creating hurdles for government: Imran Khan
Shahid Afridi celebrates 18th wedding anniversary
$2 billion North-South RLNG pipeline: Pakistan, Russia finalise BOOT agreement
By-election: PTI retains NA-247, PS-111 seats, loses PK-71 to ANP
ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3
Moving forward
Don’t take extraordinary measures for patient where cure is unlikely: Mufti Taqi Usmani
The death of a journalist

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2018

Two constables held for freeing criminal after bribe

HAFIZABAD: Two police constables have been arrested for receiving bribe from a notorious drug pusher while a case has been registered against the accused. Reportedly, police constables Tanveer Khalid and M Usman allegedly raided the neighbouring village Prame Kot where they arrested a notorious drug pusher Bilal along with illegal arms. Later, both the constables allegedly released him after receiving Rs0.19 million bribe. On the DPO orders, both of them were arrested. The bribe money and illegal weapons were recovered from them.

Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
US probe widens after 63 fetuses found at funeral home
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing
London film festival closes with flash of 'Stan & Ollie' comic genius

US Mega Millions jackpot hits $1.6 billion after no winners
'Winter is coming': Game of Thrones has a message on climate change
Mohammad Abbas rises to No.3 on latest ICC Rankings
Pakistan pavilion at International Charity Bazaar attracts Chinese, international audience in Beijing