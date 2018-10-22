Air chief calls on UAE Air Force commander

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, visited the UAE Air Force Headquarters during his visit to the UAE, Sunday, says a press release.

On his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of the UAE Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. Later, the air chief called on Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammad Al-Alawi, Commander UAE Air Force & Air Defence (AF&AD) in his office.

During the meeting, the air chief said that the excellent mutual cooperation had always been a matter of pride for both the sides. UAE AF&AD commander lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavours made by the PAF in modernisation and indigenisation of its fleet in recent years. Both the dignitaries discussed ways and means to further enhance and continue exemplary mutual cooperation between the two air forces.