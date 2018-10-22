Staff needed

The chief minister of Punjab is requested to kindly consider the deplorable situation of government colleges in Punjab, particularly in the rural areas. Despite the fact that the issue was first highlighted before the caretaker chief minister and then sitting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, no tangible action has been taken yet.

This is a matter that demands urgency and attention as thousands of newly-enrolled students are desperately waiting for teaching staff. Since it seems far-fetched to conduct a fresh test, the chief minister is requested to reinstate the temporary lecturers hired by the previous government to fill the gap.

Iftakhar Mahmood

Jhelum