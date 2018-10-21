Sun October 21, 2018
National

MF
Muhammad Farooq
October 21, 2018

GIK professor inducted into international research centre

SWABI: Prof Dr Jameel-un-Nabi, pro-rector (academics) of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, has been appointed as a member of the Scientific Committee of the International Centre for Advanced Training and Research in Physics (CiFRA).

He told media persons on Saturday that established in Romania as Category-2 Centre, CiFRA works under the auspices of United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

He said that a total of 11 distinguished academicians from across the world have been selected as CiFRA members. They are: Prof Jameel-Un-Nabi of Pakistan, Sandro Scandolo, Joseph Niemela, Romain Murenzi and Catalina Cruceanu of Italy, Bogdan Dragnea of the US, Cristinel Diaconu and Emilian Dudas of France, IonutEnculescu and Lucian Pintilie of Romania and Yue-Liang Wu of China.

Prof Jameel-Un-Nabi is the only faculty member from Pakistan appointed as member of CiFRA.

The Scientific Committee has the responsibilities to provide scientific expertise and policy advice on the development of long and medium-term scientific programmes of the Center and on preparation of its annual plan, assist in the appraisal of activities carried out by the Center, make recommendations’ on the optimum selection of research and development institutions and/for experts that may provide services required for the center and provide advice on the development of international scientific partnerships in the framework of Center’s programme activities, he said.

Engr Jehangir Bashar, rector of GIK Institute, and faculty members congratulated Prof Jameel-Un-Nabi and expressed the hope that GIK academia would continue to play their role in scientific development at both national and international levels.

