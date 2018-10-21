Perils of plastic

Plastic bags are harming our environment more than anything else. They contain synthetic polymer which is a substance that causes harm to the environment as it is non-biodegradable. In this regard, it is essential that the use of these bags is banned.

Many countries have banned plastic bags and replaced them with cloth and paper bags. Pakistani should follow suit. Every individual must take it as his responsibility to stop the use of plastic bags to make our environment clean.

Abdul Wadood ( Lahore )