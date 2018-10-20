Lions Academy down Maldives

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pak Lions Academy defeated visiting Maldives team by eight wickets in their second match of the tour here at Aitchison College ground on Friday. Maldives who batted first were bundled out for 80 in 20 overs. Ismail Ali contributed unbean 20 and M Rishwan made 19. For Pak Lions Adil Naz bagged five wickets for six runs and Abu Bakar got two for 14. In reply, Pak Lions Club achieved the target losing two wickets in 14.3 overs. Raees Ahmed made 35 while Afaq Ahmed remained not out with 34.