NUML holds walk on connecting communities & buildingbridges

Islamabad : German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler on Friday said that Pakistan and Germany have almost common history, Germany was almost destroyed in Second World War but politicians and people (communities) raised the country to its present day position.

He was exchanging these views while addressing at a walk on Connecting Communities & Building Bridges: Learning from Governance Experience of Germany organised by the Governance & Public Policy Department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), a press release said.

NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Deans, Registrar, Directors, faculty members and large number of students attended the talk.

The Ambassador further said that the new government of Pakistan is focusing on education which is a positive sign for the country’s future.

He said that states should adopt principal of subsidiarity, Germany has 16 federating units and every unit has its own prime minister and they all worked under the chancellor.

These units are free in their internal affairs while foreign policy and other affairs run by the chancellor, he expressed.

Mr Martin Kobler said that in a state, some affairs are for lower class and some are for upper class; lower must do their and upper must do their to run the governance smoothly.

He said Germany and France had enmity in the past and had fought wars but today we are united even my law allows me to assume charge as an Acting Ambassador of French in his absence and vice versa.

Earlier, NUML Director General Brig Muhammad Ibrahim welcomed the guest and said that German Ambassador is very much liked and appreciated in the Pakistan due to his interest in Pakistan and its culture.

He presented NUML memento to the worthy guest and thanked him for sparing his precious time to visit NUML. Later, the Ambassador visits German Language Department and met the faculty members.