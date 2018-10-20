114 SSH nurses to be promoted

Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) governing body Chairman and Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan presided over the 138th meeting of the governing body here Friday.

The body confirmed the decisions taken in the 137th meeting. Approval was awarded to the recommendations of the members for the upgradation of service structure of 114 nurses of the Social Security Hospitals (SSHs) to grade 17. It was decided to get the consultation and technical support from Punjab Information and Technology Board(PITB) to launch and ensure Social Security Management System of the institution.

The Board approved to increase case to case charges of anesthetists of SSHs from Rs2,500/ to Rs5,000/ along with employing two technicians of mammography machines for the SSH of Multan Road, Lahore and Islamabad. The fixed remunerations of temporary dental surgeons of SSHs will be enhanced whereas service regulation structure of specialist doctors of PESSI hospitals will be followed according to provincial health department, approved the meeting.

Twenty new posts of postgraduation will be created in Rehmat-ul-Lil'Alameen Institute of Cardiology, Lahore. The body approved to enhance the TA/DA rates of the employees of PESSI in accordance with the present ratio of the Punjab government rules. Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that the only solution to the problems of labour community is to take concrete steps so that each and every labourer could enjoy the benefits of social security and medical cover by smart cards, speedy resolve of the issues of compensation, marriage, death, education and other related grants.

He said the PTI government is committed to formulate a comprehensive provincial labour policy safeguarding the rights of industrial workers, restoring the trust of industrialist and business community and registration of domestic and home-based workers. The role of PESSI will be strengthened and revamped to increase contributions and registration to initiate new labour welfare.

Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company conducted a cleanliness awareness drive under ongoing campaign “Chhoti Si Zimmadari” in Abid Market on Friday. Officials said an awareness camp was established in the market where Albayrak officials showcased awareness literature and briefed the visitors about proper waste disposal. The team distributed awareness brochures among shopkeepers, requesting them to avoid littering outside their shops and to ensure the use of waste bins.

Speaking on the event, Assistant Manager Albayrak Salman Ijaz said that Albayrak regularly carries out cleanliness and advocacy drives at UC level to achieve maximum support of public in ‘Clean Lahore’ mission. An awareness walk was also arranged at the end of the activity.