Mason dies after falling off scaffold

LAHORE: A 40-year-old mason died after falling off scaffold on the second floor of an under construction house in Journalist Colony, Harbanspura on Friday.

The victim identified as Muhammad Miraj, a mason by profession, hailed from Mandi Bahauddin. Body was removed to morgue. FOUND DEAD: A 35-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Tibbi City police on Friday.

Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying near a cinema and informed the police. The man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs, police said. Body was removed to morgue.

RESCUE 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 910 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,016 were injured. Out of the injured, 571 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals whereas, 419 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 219 culprits, including 76 proclaimed offenders and helped 4,558 commuters. The PHP teams also recovered 2,779 litre liquor, 17,080 gram charas, 60 gram heroin, 1,250 gram marijuana, 43 pistols, two kalashnikov, 13 rifles and 560 bullets from the possession of the arrested criminals. Punjab Highway Patrol team reunited 10 children with their parents.