The Zainab case

Zainab’s rapist and murderer, Imran Ali, was hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail on Wednesday (Oct 17). The punishment brought some sense of relief to aggrieved parents. The Zainab murder case sparked countrywide protests when the details of the heinous crime surfaced for in January. Besides Zainab, twelve young girls also met the same blood-curdling fate and were raped and killed by Imran Ali, but those incidents went unnoticed. Even though Zainab’s murderer was punished in a timely manner, it is uncertain that the punishment will serve as a deterrent to prevent people from committing such offences. It is important that the law-enforcement agencies realise that they have to devise a workable plan to tackle this menace efficiently.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali