Rangers arrest four ‘street criminals’

The Sindh Rangers arrested four suspected street criminals during raids in various parts of Karachi on Friday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out raids in Pakistan Railway Society and Gulshan-e-Iqbal where they arrested a suspect, Wasee-ur-Rehman.

During the investigation, it was found that the man was involved in a number of street crime cases in Nazimabad and Sharifabad. He was caught through closed-circuit TV camera footage of Nazimabad area.

During another raid in Model Colony, soldiers apprehended three suspects, identified as Sikander Ali alias Seeko, Shabber Ahmed and Noor Hassan. The three were allegedly involved in mugging cases.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and recovered stolen items from the suspects’ possession. The arrested men were later handed over to police for further investigations.