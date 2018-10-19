Pacquiao ‘90 percent’ sure he will face Broner in Jan

MANILA, Philippines: Philippine boxing idol Manny Pacquiao said a January fight in the US with American Adrien Broner is almost certain, but he dodged the mounting speculation of a possible rematch with rival Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao, 39, pumped new life into his storied but slowing boxing career in July when he delivered his first knockout in nine years in a bout against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina.Since then Pacquiao has defied calls to retire and promised to fight again, which has prompted unclear reports about a range of possible contenders.

But at a charity function late Wednesday in Manila, Pacquiao told reporters “Broner, Adrien Broner”.He added that he preferred to face the former four-division world champion on either January 12 or 19, “probably” in Las Vegas.

“It is almost final but it is not yet there,” Pacquiao said, adding that the match was “90 percent” likely to push through.Mayweather, 41, said in September he would come out of retirement to face Pacquiao later this year in a rematch of their 2015 superfight that earned both men millions.However, no concrete plans have emerged for that contest and Mayweather subsequently said he would be back “for a huge boxing event” in Tokyo before fighting Pacquiao.