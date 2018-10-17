Wed October 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request

Saudi Arabia agrees to abolish Umrah tax on PM Imran Khan's request
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s upcoming song ‘Zindagi’ being shot in the US
What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?

What makes new Punjab IGP unfit for the job?
Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Pakistan's first digital city to be established near Islamabad

Forward bloc in PTI?

Forward bloc in PTI?
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail

Zainab's murderer Imran Ali hanged in Kot Lakhpat Jail
Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral

Woman thrashes bank manager in India for seeking sexual favour, video goes viral
By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt

By-polls results raise alarm bells for Buzdar govt
Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

Watch the 'most dramatic catch': Mohammad Hafeez out

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World Food Day: Towards zero hunger by 2030

Islamabad: Achieving food and nutritional security for Pakistan should be the core underlying objective of all policies and programmes of the government, speakers at a seminar organized in connection with World Food Day observed here Tuesday.

Organised by Oxfam, along with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), World Food Program (WFP), the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFS&R), and the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), the seminar featured a documentary and speeches, followed by a food security stunt at a local mall.

Speaking at the seminar, Minister for NFS&R Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan said, the government is fully cognizant of the need to address emerging issues related to food security faced by resource-poor farmers and rural communities. He was flanked by Secretary NSFR Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai on a day aimed at raising awareness about food insecurity and working towards a zero hunger Pakistan by 2030. Diplomats, ministers, government officials, civil society members and representatives of UN agencies and farmers also attended the seminar.

Oxfam’s Country Director Mohammed Qazilbash said, “It is encouraging that fewer children, women and men are going hungry today. However, we must not forget the paradox that millions of small-scale food producers, who produce most of the world’s food, are themselves at risk of going hungry. This World Food Day, we have a chance to address this situation.” Qazilbash asked Mehboob Sultan to involve rural women farmers in policy making so they could access the resources they need to fight poverty and hunger.

The seminar was followed by a food security stunt at Safa Gold Mall to raise awareness that human suffering should never be an ingredient of the food we eat. Yet, around the world, millions of women and men are forced to work long hours in inhumane conditions for little rewards, while hugely powerful corporate food giants are cashing in big profits. The burden of this injustice falls more heavily on women, who face discrimination, get paid less than men and are denied the basic human and legal rights.

Women farmers exhibited a food stall with staple food items and quick facts about the human suffering experienced by those who grow, catch and process that food. University students recorded the impressions of visitors to the stall.

An Oxfam analysis of policies and public investments in six countries shows that women farmers are not getting the resources they need to feed their families and communities and adapt to climate change. Developing countries must invest more in small-scale agriculture, especially to women who play a vital role in food security. Agriculture needs to be rebuilt along entirely different lines and poor farmers made central to that change.

This year’s theme of World Food Day was ‘Our Actions are Our Future – A Zero Hunger World by 2030 is possible.’

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral

Kalash community celebrates 'Phool festival' in Chitral
Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now

Amidst marriage talk Ranveer Singh reveals his sole focus is his work right now
When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Arif Lohar talks about his 'chimta' and other things

Photos & Videos

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback

Heart-warming hug for Meghan and Harry in Aussie outback
Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

Nick and Priyanka to tie the knot on December 2: reports

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women

When Sajid Khan called himself a ‘dog’ admitting he mistreated women
India's five-star fight goes viral

India's five-star fight goes viral