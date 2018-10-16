Tue October 16, 2018
National

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 16, 2018

Controversial sports complex: Body formation demand receives lackluster response

ISLAMABAD: Senators expressed concern over diverting Universal Services Fund (USF) towards construction of controversial multiple sports complex in Norowal but fell short of forming a committee when suggested by Secretary Inter Provincial Committee (IPC) Jamil Ahmad.

The Senate Committee on IPC that met under Senator Sardar Yaqoob expressed surprise over diverting USF money for the project. “If there are no finances to construct stadium in Chamman and other areas, why such heavy amount has been diverted to Norowal alone,” Senator Azam Musa Khail said.

Other senators also expressed the same reservations. Secretary IPC Jamil Ahmad suggested formation of committee to look into the construction of controversial complex. “If you are willing I am ready to form committee to look into this important issue.”

However, the majority of members who belonged to opposition benches were seen reluctant to move ahead in this regard. The Norowal Stadium is considered a brainchild of former minister Ihsan Iqbal.

Jamil Ahmad admitted that sports in Pakistan was in dire need of uplift. “There are multiple problems including Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that by itself is a problem.” Senators directed the IPC Ministry to make a comprehensive policy on sports for committee’s consumption.

Senator Mushahidullah also expressed concern over poor Pakistan performance in the recently held Asian Games. “We finished third from bottom. It should be a matter of concern for all. Mafia is handling Pakistan sports. We should get rid of this mafia,” he said. Senator Azam Musa Khail was of the opinion that favouritism had ruined sports in the country.

Comments

