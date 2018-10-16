K-Electric jump to summit

KARACHI: Holders K-Electric jumped to the summit when they came from behind to record a 2-1 win over Navy in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Sunday night.

After an action-packed first half, Rehman put Navy ahead in the 55th minute. However, they failed to keep their lead for long as K-Electric struck through Mohammad Rasool in the 57th minute.

K-Electric kept up the pressure, which paid dividends when Rasool hit his second goal for the Karachi-based side in the 64th minute. The outcome enabled K-Electric to move to 11 points after five meetings. “It was the fastest of the games played so far in this event,” K-Electric assistant coach Mohammad Essa told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Monday.

“Both sides played superb football and also scored very good goals. I think it was the best game of the league so far,” the former Pakistan captain said. He was happy with the way his strikers were scoring goals. “The plus point in our frontline is that all the three strikers are scoring goals. Wilson Segun’s joining has also strengthened the midfield. With every passing day our team’s performance is improving,” Essa said.

Sunday was the last day of the Multan round. The next round will begin at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on October 18. Essa believes the Lahore round will be much better for his side.“In Multan the pitch was bouncy but in Lahore it will be an even pitch and that will help our team as we play with ground passes,” the former playmaker said.

This is the first season when Essa has sat on the bench to coach his side. In the last season held in 2014, Essa spearheaded his side to its maiden title win while playing as the skipper. In the other outing of the night, former winners WAPDA whipped Bahawalpur’s Ashraf Sugar Mills 3-0 with Faheem, Khurram and Hasnain Abbas scoring one goal apiece.