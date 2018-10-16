Will invest energy in solving Karachi’s problems, says PTI MNA-elect

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s victory in the NA-243 (East-II) by-polls has registered a history in Karachi’s political scene and its leaders want to invest their energy in fixing the problems of the city, said Alamgir Khan, the party’s newest MNA-elect of FixIt fame.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the party’s headquarters, a day after winning the by-election, Khan said that the people voted for him in the name of party’s slogan of “change” and added that if he failed to deliver to his constituents then they may reject him.

“I am the representative of all the residents of the constituency, whether they voted for me or not, and I shall work for them regardless,” he said, asking Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to compete with him on serving the public. “Karachi has a budget of Rs50 billion and if spent properly, it can redress many of the issues.”

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman hoped that his party will also clinch the local bodies’ election like they did the general polls, and that the next mayor of the city will be from PTI.

Talking about the water scarcity which is a grave issue, Zaman said that this was on their priority list and they were willing to work with the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan and Pakistan Peoples Party to solve it.

He, however, criticised the PPP saying that it was a “scourge” in politics and had devastated Sindh, the province it has been ru ling for over a decade now, due to its alleged corruption and wrong policies. Zaman said PTI will sweep PPP out of the province and will make its government here.