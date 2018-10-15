CJ orders JIT formation to probe Na’alain Mubarak theft

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday ordered for forming a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the theft of Na’alain Mubarak (slippers), attributed to Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), from Badshahi Masjid.

The CJ was hearing the case at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Sunday. He rejected a report presented by the Auqaf Department, terming it unsatisfactory.

The CJ remarked: “I am not satisfied with the report, prepared by the Auqaf Department; it appears to be an attempt to save their skin.”

Secretary Auqaf Zulfiqar Ali Ghumman and other officials appeared before the court. The CJ regretted the theft and the inability of the authorities to recover it despite passage of 16 years. He remarked that there was nothing more valuable than the slippers of Holy Prophet, and regretted that we failed to protect it.

It is highly shameful that we could not safeguard our sacred items, he added. The counsel for Auqaf Department contended that 10 investigations had been carried out, but nothing was found substantial. Additional Advocate General Imtiaz Kaifi told the court that Na’alain Mubarak had been taken to Brunei in 2001 for displaying it at an exhibition. After that those were kept at Badshahi Masjid. Later, some visitors revealed in 2002 that the Na’alain Mubarak had been missing from its casing.

The CJ ordered for constituting a JIT, consisting of three members, to investigate and submit a comprehensive report in given time period.