Mon October 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018

LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar

NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan

NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again

After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market

Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

Peshawar

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
October 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

By-election 2018: Samar Bilour to be first woman MPA in 16 years

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for PK-78 Samar Haroon Bilour would be the first woman MPA elected on a general seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 16 years if her win was confirmed.

The ANP had fielded Samar Haroon Bilour, the widow of Haroon Bilour, to run for PK-78 after her husband was martyred along with 22 others in a suicide attack days before the July 25 general election.

Except the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the major political parties had withdrawn candidates in favour of Samar Haroon as a goodwill gesture.

According to unofficial results, the ANP candidate was leading against her rival Mohammad Irfan of PTI.

The ANP workers started celebrating the win of the brave lady soon after coming to know she was going to win the contest.

Samar Haroon Bilour would be the first woman in 16 years to have won a general seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The last time a woman who won a seat through direct elections was Ghazala Habib Tanoli, a female MPA elected on ticket of the then Pakistan People’s Party-Sherpao, now renamed as Qaumi Watan Party.

Before that Begum Nasim Wali Khan, the widow of great Pakhtun nationalist leader Abdul Wali Khan, remained opposition leader in the then NWFP Assembly after being elected as MPA in the 1997 general election.

The Bilour family lost two key members in suicide attacks in the last few years.

Haroon Bilour fell victim to a suicide attack during his election rally near Kohati Gate locality in the provincial capital in July.

Before that Haroon’s father and the then senior minister in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Bashir Ahmad Bilour was assassinated in a suicide blast in December 2012.

The family instead of giving in to the cowardly attacks fielded a brave woman to run for the seat. The head of the Bilour family and former federal minister Ghulam Ahmad Bilour in a statement thanked the voters and all the parties that supported the ANP candidate in the by-elections.

Meanwhile, a number of people fired shots in the air after the victory of ANP in Pk-78. There were reports that at least one person was wounded and taken to the Lady Reading Hospital after hit by stray bullet. The Capital City Police authorities said two accused involved in celebratory firing had been arrested.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction

Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed