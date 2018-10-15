Kite string injures child

LAHORE : A six-year-old boy was injured by a stray kite string in the Shadbagh area on Sunday.

The boy, Tayyab of Muhammadi Mohalla, Wasanpura, Shadbagh, was playing when his throat was slashed by a stray kite string. He was admitted to hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Despite the ban on kite flying in the provincial capital, massive violation of the law was witnessed in the densely populated areas. Enthusiasts of the sport were spotted flying kites in various parts of the city.

The areas where citizens violated the ban include Lytton Road, Harbanspura, Mughalpura, Baghbanpura, Ghaziabad and Mustafabad.

PHP arrest 17 POs: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 59 criminals, including 17 proclaimed offenders (POs).

PHP teams also seized 346 litre liquor, 5,789 gram charas, 29 pistols, five rifles and 856 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, PHP also reunited eight children named Rizwan, Zeshan, Zargam, Ali Abbas, Saleem, Rehan, Mohabat Ali, Arshman and Umair with their parents.

The police also extended help to 2,856 travellers.

Man shot dead: A 40-year-old man was shot dead in the Naulakha area on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Liaqat Ali. The deceased hailed from Shakar Garh and worked as a labourer at a goods transport company.

On the day of the incident, he was loading goods when a man, Amjad Butt and his accomplices allegedly opened firing and wounded him badly. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police have removed the body to morgue.

Dies: A 60-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Sunday, four days after he had taken poisonous sweets served him by two swindlers as “Niaz” (charity) at Data Darbar.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Iqbal of Pir Makki Main Bazaar. Two unidentified swindlers served the victim some pieces of burfee as Niaz four days back. He ate burfee, upon which, his condition went critical. He was admitted to hospital where he expired.

Two injured: Two people were injured when the wall of a house collapsed on Bund Road on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Usman, son of Ramazan, and Ali, son of Allah Ditta. Rescuers pulled out them from the debris and admitted them to hospital.