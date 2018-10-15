'Mental disorders on the rise'

LAHORE: Mental and psychological disorders are on the rise in the country, while over 20 percent population is suffering from such disorders currently.

This was stated by chairman of Psychiatry Department of King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Prof Aftab Asif in an exclusive talk in connection with the World Mental Health Day on Sunday. He said that mental illness is the second highest disease in the world after cardiac disease, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that if the rising number of mental disease patients continues, it would become number one disease in 2025 in the world.

He said that around 250,000 mentally ill people in the country attempt suicide annually due to different reasons.

When asked what are the reasons of rising mental illness? Prof Aftab said that drug addiction, depression and absence of physical exercise or activities in routine life are the major contributory factors of rising mental disorder among the people.