Crisis of leadership

This refers to the article ‘The bubble of life’ (Oct 11) by Kamila Hyat. The fact is that in our country nothing will change unless the government goes after the real looters of the country (smugglers, tax cheats and other such elements). But since every government has the support of such people, no one has so far gone after them. The present government too is not likely to do so as well.

Pakistan’s bad luck is that its politicians are not sincere. Their only concern is to enrich themselves as soon as possible. The inevitable will happen, and the public will come out on the streets (as they did to remove Ayub Khan). And I strongly doubt that Imran Khan will learn from history.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi