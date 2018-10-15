Rangers arrest 12 suspects in raids

The paramilitary Rangers force arrested 12 suspects, including extortionists, during targeted raids across the city on Sunday.

According to the spokesperson, the soldiers conducted raids in Mobina Town and Liaquatabad from where they arrested Adeel Ahmed, Mansoor Gul alias Sunny and Asif Aftab. They were said to be involved in a number of street crimes and extortion cases.

During raids in Super Market, Liaquatabad, Rizvia and Nazimabad, eight more suspects were arrested. They were later identified as Shahrukh, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Jaseem alias Pervez, Adnan Haider, Kashif, Naveed Gul, Attar Khan and Mohammad Farhan.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in a number of street crime and dacoity cases.

Similarly, in a raid in Nazimabad, Ali Anwar, a suspect involved in drug peddling, was arrested.

Weapons, looted items and narcotics were seized from the suspects and they were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.