Living in Pakistan for us difficult: Asia Bibi’s husband

LONDON: The family of Asia Bibi, a Christian who faces execution for blasphemy, feared for their future living in Pakistan, they told AFP.

Bibi´s family are in London on a visit organised by Aid to the Church in Need, a charity which helps repressed and persecuted Christians.

"Pakistan is ours: we were born there, raised there," her husband Ashiq Mesih told AFP. "Living in Pakistan for us is very difficult. We don’t go out of our home and if we go, we come out very carefully." Life in Pakistan "for us is very difficult".