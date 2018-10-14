PHC shuts 53 quack centres

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed 53 centres of quacks in nine cities. According to a press release, PHC teams, accompanied by the local police and district government officials, visited 212 treatment centres.

The sealed centres included 12 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Gujranwala, six each in Faisalabad and Sargodha, five each in Bahawalpur and Multan.