Justice delayed

Ten-year-old Amal Umer lost her life in a police encounter when a bullet from an Ak-47 that was fired by a police constable hit her. When her parents took her to a nearby hospital, she wasn’t given proper treatment. Amal’s tragic death has raised important questions about the city’s police and healthcare departments. Amal’s parents, however, showed courage and highlighted where and how they were betrayed by the same system that was meant to protect them.

Several renowned institutions didn’t act in a timely manner to save the life of the young girl. After the facts of the incidents went viral, the chief justice of Pakistan took notice. It is hoped that every institution that failed in its duty will be punished.

Ramsha Ajaz ( Karachi )