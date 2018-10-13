Governor assures Dow Dental College students of resolving PMDC registration issue

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has pledged to resolve the issue of non-registration of Dow Dental College with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

A large number of students of various BDS batches of Dow Dental College approached the governor on Friday at the Expo Centre Karachi where he had been invited to address the inauguration ceremony of the 4th All Pakistan Dow-DICE Innovation Exhibition.

The governor assured the students that he will take all possible steps for the resolution of their issue. It is very unfortunate that students are forced to stage protests for a problem not created by them, Ismail lamented.

The PMDC has not recognised Dow Dental College since it was established in 2012. According to the principal, the college administration has completed all the formalities to get the college registered with the PMDC, however, neither has the council inspected the facility so far and nor has it asked the federal health authorities to notify its recognition status in the official federal gazette.

“I will speak to President Arif Alvi about the issue of Dow Dental College students as they have been compelled to take to the streets,” the governor said while talking to the media after the inauguration ceremony. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Dr. Seema Zia, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Vice Chancellor Prof. Saeed Qureshi and the founding chairman of Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship (DICE) were also present on the occasion.

According to the governor, the issue needs to be resolved at the earliest so that students can fully concentrate on their studies. The DUHS is a source of pride for Pakistan as its graduates have served in their fields with utmost distinction, Ismail said, adding that DUHS students were knowledgable and they excelled in their fields.