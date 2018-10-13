Sat October 13, 2018
National

HQ
Hasnain Qaisrani
October 13, 2018

All set for PP-292 by-polls

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The electioneering for PP-292 by-polls entered its decisive stage on Friday.

Although the provincial constituency was vacated by Sardar M Khan Leghari but this time his father and former federal minister, Sardar Maqsood Ahmed Khan Leghari has been awarded ticket. On the other hand, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari is representing the PML-N who had lost the general election with narrow margin.

Sardar Awais Leghari has succeeded in getting the support of a number of influential families who had opposed him in the general election. Furthermore, he has launched an aggressive campaign.

The key personalities of Leghari tribe, including former MPA Sardar M Yousuf Leghari, Mehmood Qadir Leghari, zila council vice chairman Sardar Ahmed Khan Leghari have been campaigning for the by-election even before announcement of the schedule for by-polls. On the other hand, Sardar Maqsood Ahmed Khan Leghari could not mobilise the masses to the level of general elections.

At least 105 polling stations have been established for the by-election, including seven each for male and female whereas 91 polling stations are combined. DPO Imran Yaqoob said that CCTVs had been installed at sensitive polling stations.

