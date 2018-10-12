Girl attempts suicide after ‘father’s assault bid’

LAHORE: A young girl attempted suicide after her father reportedly tried to assault her in the Sandah police area on Thursday early morning.

The girl has been removed to hospital. The Iqbal Town SP reached the scene where he recorded the statement of the girl and arrested her father. The victim girl’s mother, Saeeda, told police that her husband Ghazanfar Ali had taken a floor on rent in Sandah after selling his own house. She added Ghazanfar’s nephew had also tried to assault the victim, over which, he was beaten up.

On Thursday early morning, the girl started screaming loudly and jumped down from the fourth floor. She alleged that her father had tried to rape her. Her father told doctors that she was mentally ill. Doctors believed in the statement of her father and didn’t inform police.

theft case: Police and other law enforcement agencies have reopened the theft case of Na’alain Mubarak which were stolen from the relic gallery of Badshahi mosque 16 years back. Punjab Additional Advocate General Awais Ahmad Kaifi, Badshahi Mosque Imam Abdul Khabir Azad, SPs and DSPs visited the mosque and resolved to trace the culprits involved in the incident. Na’alain Mubarak were stolen on 31 July, 2002.

ambulance: Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated all the district emergency officers and the staff of all divisional headquarters of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) on completion of one year of the service and managing over 168,000 emergencies in Punjab while setting a new record of average response time of 4 minutes.