Fri October 12, 2018
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Girl attempts suicide after ‘father’s assault bid’

LAHORE: A young girl attempted suicide after her father reportedly tried to assault her in the Sandah police area on Thursday early morning.

The girl has been removed to hospital. The Iqbal Town SP reached the scene where he recorded the statement of the girl and arrested her father. The victim girl’s mother, Saeeda, told police that her husband Ghazanfar Ali had taken a floor on rent in Sandah after selling his own house. She added Ghazanfar’s nephew had also tried to assault the victim, over which, he was beaten up.

On Thursday early morning, the girl started screaming loudly and jumped down from the fourth floor. She alleged that her father had tried to rape her. Her father told doctors that she was mentally ill. Doctors believed in the statement of her father and didn’t inform police.

theft case: Police and other law enforcement agencies have reopened the theft case of Na’alain Mubarak which were stolen from the relic gallery of Badshahi mosque 16 years back. Punjab Additional Advocate General Awais Ahmad Kaifi, Badshahi Mosque Imam Abdul Khabir Azad, SPs and DSPs visited the mosque and resolved to trace the culprits involved in the incident. Na’alain Mubarak were stolen on 31 July, 2002.

ambulance: Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated all the district emergency officers and the staff of all divisional headquarters of Motorbike Ambulance Service (MAS) on completion of one year of the service and managing over 168,000 emergencies in Punjab while setting a new record of average response time of 4 minutes.

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement