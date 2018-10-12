DICE-2018 two-day mega event organised by IBA Sukkur

Sukkur: IBA University organized a two day mega event of DICE-2018, consisting of innovative competition among the youth from various universities, colleges and schools across Pakistan.

DICE (Distinguished Innovations, Collaboration and Entrepreneurship) Foundation, is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, registered in Michigan, USA. DICE Foundation in collaboration with its domestic and international partners, is pursuing a DICE Program in Pakistan, to foster culture of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the country and transform Pakistan into an innovation-driven economy. Sukkur IBA University is one of the 19 active academic and industry partners in Pakistan.

Strategic partners of the event were British Council, Higher Education Commission, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. More than 200 stalls were established, where students from different universities, colleges and schools all across Pakistan showcased their innovative ideas. Number of delegates was 150, which included Higher Education Institutions, Technical and Vocational Training Institutes and corporate sector. The mega event was sponsored by National Bank of Pakistan, Allied Bank, JS Bank, TCS, HUM Network and others.***