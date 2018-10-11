Thu October 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

Passing-out parade of woman cops

LAHORE: The 10th passing-out parade of 424 women police officials was held at Police Training College, Chung.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attended the event as a chief guest. According to a handout issued on Wednesday, 316 of passed officials are from Punjab police while 108 belong to Punjab Highway Patrol.

The chief minister congratulated the passing-out officials. He said the Punjab government was following the policy of equal opportunities for progress and employment to the women in all public sector departments, including the police.

“We shall provide better job opportunities to the women in police in future as well,” he maintained. The chief minister said that public opinion about the police was not very much positive and added, “We have to reform the police and a change has to be introduced in the police system.” Punjab police has to emerge as a friend of the people, he said.

The chief minister also distributed prizes among the best performing police officials. Additional IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar and Commandant Tariq Chohan also addressed the ceremony.

rewarded: A ceremony was arranged in the honour of the Anti-Riot Unit under the supervision of Lahore Capital City Police Officer Additional IG BA Nasir.

The CCPO, DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar and DIG Security Shoukat Abbas distributed cash rewards and certificates among 110 cops for showing excellent performance.

CCPO BA Nasir said the officers of Anti-Riot Unit were playing a significant role in maintaining law and order in the City. The DIG Operations said the officials of Anti-Riot Unit always got credit for maintaining law and order situation. He said Turkish trainers had imparted best trainings to them.

SSP Investigation Malik Awais, SP VVIP Security Captain ® Rana Tahir, SP Headquarters Atif Nazir, SP Security Muhammad Naveed, Iqbal Town SP Syed Ali, Model Town SP Ali waseem, Sadr SP Moaaz Zafar, Cantt SP Asif Ameen, DSPs and large number of officials of Anti-Riot Unit were also present. Turkish police officers also participated in the event.

