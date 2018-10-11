Thu October 11, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 11, 2018

162,423 girl students apply online for admission

LAHORE: Out of a total number of 323,021 online admission applications received by 727 colleges across Punjab for the cycle 2018-19, a record number of 162,423 female candidates applied while 160,601 male students applied online till to date, which is the highest number as compared to male students.

The Online College Admission System (OCAS) App developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED) of Punjab to process intermediate admissions applications for their FA, FSC, ICS programmes opened on July 23, 2018, to process Intermediate Applications.

The online statistics also noted that 69 pc of female students applied for admission in FSc Pre Medical while only 31 pc of male students applied in this discipline. For FA subject 59 pc female students and 41 pc male students applied.

Other subject’s ratio includes Pre Engineering 66 pc male 34 pc female, ICS 60 pc male 40 pc female, I. Com 72 pc male 28 pc female, D. Com 93 pc male 7 pc female, however for General Science 66 pc female and 34 pc male students applied. The maximum number of 9,642 admission applications were received by Government Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore among other colleges across Punjab. The most interesting point noted in this study reveals that ICS subject stands most favourite subject for admission seekers as compare to Pre Medical and Pre Engineering.

The trend shows that male students are interested in Pre-engineering, ICS, I Com and D Com subjects while female students have a higher interest in Pre Medical, FA and General Science. The salient features of OCAS include 24/7 access, apply from any place with internet access, track admissions application status via college website, integration with BISE results, minimising data entry and reducing errors.

Free of cost availability of college broachers and online admission forms is an added feature of the system while it has considerably reduced the visits of students and their parents to colleges, ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit list.

UVAS: Punjab Minister for Livestock & Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Ravi Campus, Pattoki. World Wildlife Federation Pakistan President Altaf M Saleem and UVAS VC Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha were also present. They visited various departments of the university including dairy training and research centre, sheep & goat research centre, zoological museum and fish hatchery, ostrich farms, clinics (clinical centrum) and foreign faculty hostels.

