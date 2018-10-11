Media can play great role in anti-measles campaign: experts

Rawalpindi: For the effective control of measles that emerged as an epidemic in 2012-13 claiming lives of well over 500 children across the country, an anti-Measles Campaign is being launched from October 15 to 27 during which 190 million children from the age of six months to seven years would be given booster dose of measles vaccinations.

It is media that can play a great role in making the campaign successful not only by creating sufficient awareness among public about the importance of anti-measles vaccination but also by playing an effective role to discourage any propaganda against it.

These views were expressed by Additional Director General Public Relations Dr. Muhammad Aslam Dogar, President Pakistan Paediatrics Association Professor Dr. Muhammad Asghar, Additional Director Health Dr. Rana Muhammad Suhail, Director Public Relations Rawalpindi Hamid Javaid Awan and officers of health department in a workshop titled ‘The Role of Media in Anti Measles campaign’ held here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dogar said media has already been playing a leading role in creating awareness about health threats in the public and as measles has emerged as an epidemic in recent years and claimed hundreds of lives, now this is the challenge for the whole nation to uproot this fatal disease.

He said we cannot fight against measles in an effective manner without the active support of media. He said media should encourage the public to get their children vaccinated against measles and at the same time any propaganda against this should be discouraged.

Dr. Asghar said as many as 15 thousand teams, each consisting of four persons, will operate across the province during the anti-measles campaign. He said special camps will be set up at muhallah and street levels and 3550 medical officers will monitor these teams. He said ambulance service 1122 and 1034 will remain alert at Union Council level during the campaign.

Director PR Rawalpindi Hamid Javaid said media has played positive and constructive role during all campaigns of public health. He said whether it is anti-dengue drive or campaign against Polio, media has created awareness in the public through news stories, special awareness editions and articles and public service messages on electronic media.

He said during the current anti measles campaign, the same type of cooperation from media is being expected so that we as a nation can rid the country of this fatal disease.

At the end of the workshop, a question answer session was held during which various issues were discussed in detail.