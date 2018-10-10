Fazl criticises PTI government policies

KARACHI: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam- F Chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has said the Taliban were not considered humans in the ‘war on terror’ led by America and its allies in their attacks in Afghanistan.

Speaking to a seminaries' convention in Mehran Town on Tuesday, Fazl who is also the president of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal said since the time of the British rule in the Indian subcontinent, the maulvis and madressas have been portrayed as "aliens" who are not part of the society. “The current situation is no different than the past and added that today the West led by America describes maulvis and mosques as symbols of terrorism.

Taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, Fazl said due to its policies, the investments are sinking and the stock markets are performing at their worst. He asked if this is the 'change' the PTI was talking about and mocked at its cleanliness drive, saying that is the only thing they are good at.

He said the new government has caused inflation making it difficult for common man to purchase daily commodities. Fazl emphasized on the role of religious scholars in the politics and said in Pakistan the laws should be in accordance with Quran and Sunnah, which is only possible if they have a stronger presence in the assemblies.