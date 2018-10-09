Faisalabad beat Karachi to lift U19 crown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad inflicted a crushing innings and 66-run defeat on Karachi Blues to win the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Tournament at the Mirpur Stadium.
Asim Iqbal played havoc with the ball, running through Karachi’s first innings with figures of 7-35. Karachi were bowled out for just 104.
Irfan Khan then hammered 114 to guide Faisalabad to 308-8 in reply. Karachi Blues were bundled out for 138 in the second innings. Asim and Ali Mustafa picked up four wickets each for 36 runs apiece.
Faisalabad were awarded a trophy and Rs600,000 while Karachi Blues got Rs300,000.
Asim was adjudged man of the match and pocketed a cash prize of Rs25,000.
Other prizes of Rs25,000 each went to Abbottabad’s Afaq Ahmed (tournament’s best batsman, 563 runs) and Faisalabad’s Suleman Shafqat (best bowler, 46 wickets).
Scores in brief: Karachi Blues 104 all out in 27.1 overs (Saif Ali 33, Anas Ilyas 25; Asim Iqbal 7-39) and 138 all out in 35.4 overs (Haris Bin Tahir 31, Saif Ali 28; Ali Mustafa 4-36, Asim Iqbal 4-36). Faisalabad 308-8 in 83 overs (Irfan Khan 114, Zohaib Amanat 58, Ahmed Butt 43; Nadir Shah 6-93).
