Turk Plast victorious in Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: Turk Plast defeated Lahore Spartans by seven wickets in the 5th Shami Memorial Veterans Cricket Cup match played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. Chief guest CEO Turk Plast Hammad Maqbool gave away man of the match award to Rana Naveedul Hassan

Scores: Lahore Spartans 119/9 in 30 overs (Mudassar Rathor 32, Hafiz Waseem 18, Rana Naveedul Hassan 3/27, Nadeem Baig 2/15, Nadeem Boota 2/23). Turk Plast 120/3 in 16.2 overs (Imran Khan 41, Hammad Maqbool 31, Ashfaq Aslam 36*, Usman Shahid 2/7 wickets).