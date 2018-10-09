Foreign investment to be protected, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said in the present era of Imran Khan such wrong things would not happen again which were in practice in the past and all kinds of foreign investment would be given full protection.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed these views while talking to Ambassador of Netherland Ms Ardi Stoios Braken who called on him here at 90-Shara-e-Quaid-e-Azam. He added that there would be everything crystal clear and no kickback in any project for anyone. He apprised the Ambassador that masses have tall hopes from the leadership of Imran Khan and present government has started the journey in the right direction. We have great potential in every sector and there was only need of honest and dedicated leadership which has started its work already, he said.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured that present current projects with the collaboration of Netherland would not only continue but more opportunities would be sorted by both the countries to come forwarded to start initiatives in this regard.

He said the present government would also materialise the slogan of trade not aid into reality. We got deteriorating economy from the last government and no one can move forward without strong economy. We have started work with strong commitment and we have no other option other than success and all the dreams of common man would be fulfilled in reality, the minister said.

Ambassador of Netherland Ms Ardi Stoios Braken welcome new the government and said that her country has great interest in joint ventures in Agriculture, Livestock, Dairy Development, Water Management and Women Empowerment sectors and said that Netherland always gives importance to Punjab for new initiatives. She expressed concern on economy issues of Pakistan and hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan these issues would be resolved soon. Ms Ardi Stoios Braken presented souvenir to Abdul Aleem Khan and exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest.

population: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is serious about the issue of increasing population. We are focusing on creating awareness about use of contraceptives. Pakistan is committed at London Summit to work towards achieving universal access to reproductive health and raising contraceptive prevalence rate to 50 percent, the minister added. He said the government has taken different initiatives to bring improvement and better implementation of FP policies and added it has been decided to recruit Ulema as government employees in all the districts of Punjab.

A bill would be presented in the court to make compulsory for every would-be groom to go through family planning counselling before marriage, the minister said and stressed meetings on regular basis to bring stakeholders together to share achievements and strategies for evolving and integrated approach to enhance synergy.

teacher training: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas Monday said public schools of Punjab would be developed according to international standard in the next five years besides sufficient funds for the education sector.

“No child will be deprived of education in new Pakistan and menace of child labour would be curbed,” said the minister during a meeting with a five-member delegation of educationists. The minister said that the provision of quality education to the students was priority of PTI’s government.

He said teachers were respectable and practical measures should be taken for restoring their respect in the society. Special emphasis was being paid on teachers’ training so they could be aware of international standards of education and policies, he said. Murad said utilising modern technology was important for harmonising education according to the need of the hour.

He said by utilising information and communication technology students and teachers could not only improve their educational capabilities but they would be benefitted from the research.

Cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday launched ‘Clean and Green’ campaign.

A cleanliness awareness drive outside the Deputy Commissioner Office was conducted in this regard. The objective of the activity was to reach out to maximum people to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

An awareness walk was also arranged which was led by Chairman LWMC while Lahore Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Anwarul-Haq, LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Butt and senior officials took part in the activity.