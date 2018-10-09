Tue October 09, 2018
Karachi

October 9, 2018

CITY PULSE: Belinda Eaton

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Belinda Eaton’s solo art exhibition featuring her recent paintings (2015 to 2018) from October 9 (today) to October 18. Belinda lived in Pakistan for many years and thinks of it as her second home, an important place for her works’ evolution. Her last show here was a decade ago. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Fusion of Colours

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting Ajab Khan and Shahid Ali’s art exhibition titled ‘Fusion of Colours’ from October 12 to October 18. The two-man show features landscape paintings. Call 021-35371914 for more information.

Wolfgang Haffner Concert

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is hosting a concert of Wolfgang Haffner & Band from 8pm to 11pm on October 18 at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi. This concert is one of the 10 performances on their South Asian tour. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Distorted Reality

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Amber Arifeen and Mahrukh Bajwa’s art exhibition titled ‘Distorted Reality’ from October 12 to October 22. Amber Arifeen’s work is informed by the ever-vexed relationship between the feminine form and space, while Mahrukh traces the point where the personal world ends and the objective realm begins. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

