Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

At least three changes to be made for Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: There will be at least three changes to the squad for Asian Champions Trophy in Oman, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Junaid Rasool, Rashid Mahmood and Shafqat Malik were part of the team at Asian Games, but they are not going to Oman. One of them was not called to the training camp, one avoided joining it, and the third will not be released by the club he plays for abroad.

The participants of training camp will report on Tuesday (today) at Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium in Karachi on Tuesday. Trials will be held here on October 11-12. Sources in the team management said that it was the prerogative of the national selection committee to pick the squad, but the team management would give its suggestions in this regard.

The Green-shirts head coach and manager Hasan Sardar said that the ongoing training camp was focusing on the weaknesses and poor finishing of forwards and penalty corner specialists. He said that the forwards were being trained for attacking game and the flaws which caused missing of the goal opportunities were being addressed.

“They create moves and get goal scoring chances but fail to strike,” he said. “Mubashir and Aleem Bilal will be our leading drag flickers on PCs in the Asian Champions Trophy. Abubakar is the third option,” he added.

Sardar said that formal training sessions would be started from Wednesday and as usual two sessions would be held. There are speculations that captain Rizwan Senior will be replaced, but the team management has declined to say anything in this respect.

The team will depart for Oman on October 14 and the Green-shirts will play a practice match against the hosts on October 16. The Asian Champions Trophy will be held in Muscat from October 18 to 28. The other teams in the event will be Japan, India, Malaysia and South Korea.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape